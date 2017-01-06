Acting US Attorney Tapped in Southern California



SAN DIEGO (CN) — Alana Robinson has been appointed acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California, effective immediately, upon Laura Duffy’s departure to the Superior Court bench.

Robinson has worked for the U.S. attorney’s office for 26 years, as deputy chief of the criminal enterprises section from 2003 to 2010, chief of section from 2010 to 2014, then first assistant U.S. attorney.

She earned her bachelor’s degreee in political science and Spanish literature from the University of California, San Diego, and her law degree at UC-Berkeley’s Boalt Hall School of Law.