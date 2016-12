Family Sues Apple Over Wreck Caused by FaceTime A family grieving the death of their young daughter wants Apple held accountable for encouraging distracted driving with its FaceTime app, in a lawsuit filed Friday in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Judge Strikes Part of Wisconsin Labor Law The portion of the state’s right-to-work law that gives Wisconsin workers carte blanche to back out of unions is unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Held Over a $700K Barrel, Alcoa Says Aluminum-production giant Alcoa claims in court that a former business partner tried to force renegotiations by refusing to pay out $700,000 owed from a New York state energy-reduction program.

Game Maker Says PayPal Kept Pledge Money A Texas video game developer claims in court that PayPal is wrongfully withholding funds from a game that solicited donations on Kickstarter.