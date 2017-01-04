Charles Manson Taken From Prison to Hospital



(CN) — Mass murderer Charles Manson has been taken from Corcoran state prison to a Bakersfield hospital, and prison officials will say only, “He is alive.”

News wires, including The Associated Press and Los Angeles Times, reported that Manson was taken to a Bakersfield hospital Tuesday night with undisclosed medical problems.

Manson, 82, and his so-called “family” killed seven people at actress Sharon Tate’s hilltop home in Los Angeles in 1969. Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski, was 8½ months pregnant.

Manson, who has been denied parole 12 times, has been charged with “hundreds” of rules violations in prison, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Bakersfield news outlets and the AP reported that Manson is in Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield under the name Joe Doe.

This is a developing story.