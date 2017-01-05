City Treasurer Granted More Time for Appeal



NORFOLK, Va. (CN) – Embattled Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot was granted an extension Wednesday to file several motions challenging his conviction on public corruption charges.

A jury found Burfoot guilty on December 17 of six of the eight charges he was facing for public corruption and perjury.

During the five-week trial that preceded the verdict, 90 witnesses testified in the case in which Burfoot was accused of taking kickbacks and bribes in excess of $450,000.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 17. The deadline for him to submit any post-verdict motions was Jan. 4.

But in a motion filed earlier this week, Burfoot cited the holidays, his attorney’s crowded schedule, and the “need to address even more recent additional developments involving certain city and recall petition-related matters” as reasons for his needing an extension.

A judge extended the deadline to Monday.

In the meantime, efforts to recall Burfoot have picked up steam since his conviction.

The deputy city attorney of Norfolk filed a motion to suspend Burfoot and Norfolk City Council voted unanimously to request that Burfoot resign.

Still, Burfoot has refused to stepped down, and his attorney says he has no plans to do so.

He is expected to appear in Norfolk City Court on Friday to address efforts to have him recalled.

Last summer, Bob Brown and attorney Ronald Batliner Jr. spearheaded a petition calling for Burfoot’s ouster that has since been signed by thousands of their fellow city residents.

Judge James D’Alton put that effort on hold pending the outcome of the city treasurer’s federal trial.

Burfoot’s attorney Andrew Sacks has been adamant about his client having a legal right to appeal his conviction, and says he therefore shouldn’t step down as treasurer before that process plays out.