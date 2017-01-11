Colleague’s Testimony Hotly Anticipated at Day 2 for Sessions



WASHINGTON (CN) – A parade of advocates and a former colleague of Sen. Jeff Sessions are set to testify Wednesday as the nominee for U.S. attorney general faces the second day of his confirmation hearing.

The highlight of the day figures to be the testimony of Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat who is breaking Senate tradition to testify against the confirmation of one of his colleagues. Rep. John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and civil rights legend, is also scheduled to testify against Sessions at the hearing along with Rep. Cedric Richmond, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

During a marathon, 10-hour grilling Tuesday, Sessions faced attacks on his civil rights record, largely based on a string of claims that he made racist remarks as a prosecutor in Alabama, expressed sympathy for the Ku Klux Klan and overzealously prosecuted a voter-fraud case against black defendants.

These claims sank Sessions’ nomination to a federal judgeship in 1986. He won election to the Senate 10 years later.

In addition to its proceedings on Sessions, the Senate is also set Wednesday to hold a confirmation hearing on Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state.

Trump is also scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. It will be Trump’s first since July, where he famously called on Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The conference comes on the heels of reports that intelligence officials had briefed Trump that there are allegations Russia has damaging information on him.