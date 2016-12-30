Couple Say They Were Bamboozled on Camera



DENVER (CN) — A married couple claim the host of the Denver-based HGTV show “Raise the Roof” sold them a house without disclosing severe flood damage — and they learned about it when they watched their own episode.

William and Elizabeth Sungar sued the show’s host Keith Nylund and his company KGN Asset Management in Denver County Court on Wednesday, alleging fraud, breach of contract and other charges.

They say Nylund and his alter-ego company concealed previous flood damage that caused “large scale mold growth,” and that the HVAC system was incorrectly installed and had to be fixed.

The Sungars say they bought the house after seeing an ad describing it as “a ‘stunning renovation’ by Keith Nylund,” with a “cozy finished basement” and “new plumbing … [and] HVAC.”

They say Nylund never mentioned the flooding in the property disclosure, and they learned about it by watching the show.

“As recorded on his television show, Nylund witnessed this flooding first hand — shown on camera inspecting the water damage in the basement and heard stating, ‘I’ve run into a water leak that could add weeks to the project,’” the complaint states.

“Because of mold and other problems, the Sungars were forced to move themselves and their two small children out of the property for just over three months.”

The house they bought was featured on the second episode of “Raise the Roof,” called “Third Floor’s a Charm?”

“Raise the Roof” is a home renovation show on HGTV’s DIY network, in which Nylund removes roofs of historic Denver homes and adds extra floors. The first of seven episodes for its first season was broadcast on Aug. 16.

Nylund, a Colorado State University graduate, had been flipping houses in the Denver metro area for seven years before he signed on to the show. He did not respond to a request for comment.

The Sungars are represented by Reid Allred with Chipman Glasser in Denver, who did not respond to a request for comment.

They seek rescission of contract, reimbursement of all their costs, and damages for consumer law violations, fraud, breach of contract, unjust enrichment and negligence.