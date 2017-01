Laredo Police Just Kept Lying, Attorney Says Laredo police hid evidence for months that its officer caused a wreck that hospitalized a man, arrested the man’s attorney on a bogus charge at the hospital, and arrested the victim’s family at gunpoint, also on bogus charges, the attorney claims in two lawsuits.

Overseas Banking Taxes Debated in Sixth Circuit The Treasury Department defended its taxes on foreign bank accounts held by U.S. citizens in the Sixth Circuit on Tuesday, while an attorney for citizens living abroad argued they have standing to challenge the taxation.

Inauguration Who’s Who, and Who’s Not Dotting a sea of Make America Great Again hats, a handful of celebrities and dignitaries made a splash at the presidential inauguration Friday of Donald Trump.

Cheerleader Sues High School for Cruel Harassment A cheerleader claims in a lawsuit against her high school that administrators wouldn’t let her transfer schools unless she promised not to sue after her teammates took nude pictures of her in a shower, passed them around and posted them on SnapChat.