Judge Rejects Changes to Indiana Birth Certificate Rules A federal judge in Indiana declined to amend her earlier ruling that the state must name both same-sex parents on their child’s birth certificate, not just the birth mother.

Pharmacy Giant Sues Texas Over Medicaid Pricing CVS Pharmacy says it could face millions of dollars in penalties because Texas flip-flopped on its interpretation of regulations regarding usual prices for Medicaid prescriptions.

Missouri Primate Foundation Tells PETA to Back Off The nonprofit Missouri Primate Foundation claims in court that PETA used a spy to defame it by taking undercover photos and videos of its chimpanzee housing facilities to try to build a case to take the chimps.

Cops Accused of Killing Man for Not Showing ID An Alabama man was shot to death by a police officer after refusing to show his driver’s license while dropping off a stray dog at the local animal shelter, his estate claims in a federal lawsuit.