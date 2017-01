Native Families Sue Their Own Tribe Over Casino Plans In an ironic twist, several members of the Bishop Paiute Tribe claim their own tribal council has accused them of trespass so it can take their family land for a casino.

United Healthcare Sued Over IV Provider’s $47M Bill A home medical-services company says the nation’s largest health insurance company, United Healthcare Services, has cheated it out of $47 million through an elaborate scheme of fraud and delay.

Arpaio’s Officers Must Face Claims in Death of Veteran The Ninth Circuit ruled Friday that Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's detention officers must face excessive-force claims in the death of a mentally ill Army veteran.

Pharmacy Giant Sues Texas Over Medicaid Pricing CVS Pharmacy says it could face millions of dollars in penalties because Texas flip-flopped on its interpretation of regulations regarding usual prices for Medicaid prescriptions.