Judge Rejects Changes to Indiana Birth Certificate Rules A federal judge in Indiana declined to amend her earlier ruling that the state must name both same-sex parents on their child’s birth certificate, not just the birth mother.

Feds Accuse Tribal Casino Execs of Stealing Millions With an iron grip on a bustling tribal casino’s vault, a trio of Northern California casino officials spent millions of dollars on lavish shopping sprees, exorbitant home renovations and international vacations, under the nose of their tribal employer, according to a 69-count criminal indictment.

Missouri Primate Foundation Tells PETA to Back Off The nonprofit Missouri Primate Foundation claims in court that PETA used a spy to defame it by taking undercover photos and videos of its chimpanzee housing facilities to try to build a case to take the chimps.

School Accused of Barring Homeless Kids From Sports A middle-school student’s caregivers claim in court that a Kentucky school district refuses to allow him to play on his middle school basketball team because he is homeless.