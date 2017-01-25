Endo Settles Antitrust Suit Over Lidoderm Pain Patch



SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Endo Pharmaceuticals on Monday settled an antitrust lawsuit by agreeing not to make anticompetitive deals with generic drug makers for its lucrative Lidoderm pain patch.

The Federal Trade Commission sued Endo, Watson Pharmaceuticals and Watson’s former parent Allergan in Federal Court on Monday, for monopolization and restraint of trade. The FTC said the anticompetitive deals kept generic forms of the lidocaine pain patch off the market.

Lidoderm is Endo’s most lucrative branded prescription drug. Endo earned more than $825 million from it in 2011 — 30 percent of its annual revenue.

Watson planned to launch a generic version of Lidoderm by mid-2012. It had challenged Endo’s Lidoderm patent as invalid in court and filed an application to market a generic patch with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Faced with Watson’s threat to its lucrative Lidoderm franchise, Endo bought off its potential competitor,” the FTC said in its 27-page complaint.

Endo struck a deal with Watson in May 2012, getting its competitor to abandon the patent challenge and to delay introducing a lower-cost generic form of Lidoderm for more than a year, until September 2013.

In exchange, Endo guaranteed Watson would be the only seller of generic Lidoderm for at least 180 days. Endo also promised not to sell its own generic version of Lidoderm for 7½ months and to provide Watson with branded Lidoderm patches worth up to $240 million “at no cost.”

“As a result, patients were denied the opportunity to purchase lower-cost generic versions of Lidoderm, forcing them and other purchasers to pay hundreds of millions of dollars more for this medication,” according to the FTC complaint.

Endo agreed to the injunction barring it from making any deals or payments to generic drug makers to keep generic drugs off the market.

Endo executive vice president and chief legal officer Matthew Maletta said in a statement that the company never violated antitrust laws.

“Endo is extremely pleased with the FTC settlement,” he said. “We believe the absence from the stipulated order of any requirement that Endo make payment to the FTC, as well as the absence of any admissions of liability by Endo, are consistent with the company’s position that the Lidoderm and Opana ER settlements fully complied with the law both at the time they were executed and today.”

The Opana ER settlement refers to an administrative complaint the FTC filed against Impax Laboratories on Jan. 19. In it, the FTC claimed Impax struck a similar anticompetitive pact with Endo in 2010 to keep a generic form of Endo’s Opana ER off the market until January 2013. In exchange, Impax received $112 million. Opana ER is an opioid used to treat severe pain.

FTC spokeswoman Betsy Lordan declined to comment on Endo’s claim that it did not violate antitrust laws and is not liable for any wrongdoing.