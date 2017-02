California City Settles Towing Scam for $1.2 Million King City, in California’s Salinas Valley, agreed to pay $1.2 million to victims of a car-towing scam carried out by corrupt police officers who victimized poor Latinos.

To Fight Netanyahu, Taxpayers Invoke New Law for 9/11 Families Saying the war crimes Israel commits in Palestinian territories are largely financed by tax-exempt American charities, a Washington attorney has found new application for a federal law just passed to help the victims of 9/11.

Two Charged in ‘Hamilton’ Ticket Resale Scheme The Securities and Exchange Commission brought fraud charges against two New York men accused of running an $81 million "mirage of profitability" Ponzi scheme centered on coveted “Hamilton” and Adele tickets.

Feds Facing Order to Redirect Water for Salmon A federal judge said Friday he will likely order the federal government to reallocate water, some earmarked for commercial interests, to stave off a salmon die-off on the California-Oregon border.