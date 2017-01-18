Business Government 

General Motors Settles Accounting Case 

BRIEF , , ,
Share this post
Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

WASHINGTON – General Motors agreed to pay $1 million to settle charges that deficient internal accounting controls prevented the company from properly assessing the potential impact on its financial statements of a defective ignition switch found in some vehicles.

Without admitting or denying the charges, General Motors consented to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s order finding that the company violated Section 13(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act by not devising and maintaining a sufficient system of internal accounting controls.

You May Also Like

Wells Fargo RICO

BRIEF Comments Off on Wells Fargo RICO

Jackie Robinson

BRIEF Comments Off on Jackie Robinson

Mariah Carey

ROBERT KAHN Comments Off on Mariah Carey