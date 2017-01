Dakota Access Lied to Them, Irate Landowners Say A dozen families claim in court that Dakota Access lied to them about how much money they could get for easements for its now infamous pipeline, and threatened that they would get nothing if they did not sign up fast.

Workers on Porn Detail Sue Microsoft for Injuries Two Microsoft employees who had to watch “horrific images” of murder, child pornography and bestiality as part of their “online safety” job have sued the company after developing post-traumatic stress disorder.

Feds Accuse Tribal Casino Execs of Stealing Millions With an iron grip on a bustling tribal casino’s vault, a trio of Northern California casino officials spent millions of dollars on lavish shopping sprees, exorbitant home renovations and international vacations, under the nose of their tribal employer, according to a 69-count criminal indictment.

Pharmacist Claims CBS Evening News Defamed Him A former West Virginia pharmacist claims in court that CBS Evening News defamed him in multiple stories that alleged he illegally processed as many as 150 pain killer prescriptions a day while raking in millions of dollars in profit.