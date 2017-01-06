House Votes to Curb White House Regulatory Power



Share this post

(CN) – The Republican-led House on Friday approved a bill that would require congressional approval before any major regulation can take effect, a reflection of GOP frustration with what they consider onerous rules from eight years of the Obama administration.

The House passed the measure, 237-187.

The vote is just one of several that GOP leaders are planning in the early days of the 115th Congress to overhaul how regulations are made and to repeal specific rules enacted during President Barack Obama’s final months in office.

Supporters argue that excessive government regulations have led to higher prices for consumers, fewer jobs and slower economic growth. They say Congress should have more say before the regulations are enacted.

Democrats say that many tools already exist for blocking or replacing harmful regulations.