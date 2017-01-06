Government Politics 

House Votes to Curb White House Regulatory Power

AP , , , , ,
Share this post
Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

(CN) – The Republican-led House on Friday approved a bill that would require congressional approval before any major regulation can take effect, a reflection of GOP frustration with what they consider onerous rules from eight years of the Obama administration.

The House passed the measure, 237-187.

The vote is just one of several that GOP leaders are planning in the early days of the 115th Congress to overhaul how regulations are made and to repeal specific rules enacted during President Barack Obama’s final months in office.

Supporters argue that excessive government regulations have led to higher prices for consumers, fewer jobs and slower economic growth. They say Congress should have more say before the regulations are enacted.

Democrats say that many tools already exist for blocking or replacing harmful regulations.

You May Also Like

North Carolina Gov.-Elect Sues Over GOP Power Grab

DAN MCCUE Comments Off on North Carolina Gov.-Elect Sues Over GOP Power Grab

FCC Limits on Media Ownership Draw Fire

BRANDI BUCHMAN Comments Off on FCC Limits on Media Ownership Draw Fire

Congress to Count Electoral College Votes Friday

AP Comments Off on Congress to Count Electoral College Votes Friday