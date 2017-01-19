Courts 

Judge Robert Timlin, 84

ROBERT KAHN , , ,
LOS ANGELES – Former U.S. District Judge Robert J. Timlin, who sat on the Los Angeles bench from 1994 to 2005, died Wednesday at 84, the court said. Flags at the Central District Courthouse will be flown at half-mast Thursday.

