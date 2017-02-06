International Media Politics 

Kremlin Protests Fox News’ Remarks on Putin

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin is indignant over the comments of a Fox News journalist who called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “killer” in an interview with President Donald Trump.

In the interview broadcast over the weekend Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly called the Russian leader “a killer.” Trump replied that the U.S. has killers, too.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on Trump’s reply but lashed out at Fox, calling O’Reilly’s remarks “unacceptable and offensive.”

“We would like to receive an apology to the president from this respected organization,” Peskov told reporters on Monday, referring to Fox News.

Trump has praised Putin and signaled that U.S.-Russia relations could be in for a makeover under his leadership. Putin in his turn spoke warmly of Trump.
