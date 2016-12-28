Longtime Trump Attorney to Assist on Negotiations



Share this post

WASHINGTON (CN) – Jason Greenblatt, the top attorney for The Trump Organization, will serve as a special representative for international negotiations for President-elect Donald Trump, Trump’s transition team announced.

Greenblatt is the executive vice president and chief legal officer of The Trump Organization and advised Trump on U.S.-Israel relations during the presidential campaign.

“Jason is one of my closest and most trusted advisers,” Trump said in a statement released Tuesday. “He has a history of negotiating substantial, complex transactions on my behalf, as well as the expertise to bring parties together and build consensus on difficult and sensitive topics. His talents lend themselves perfectly to the role I have asked him to play, assisting on international negotiations of all types and trade deals around the world.”

The details of the position, such as what specific issues Greenblatt will work on, are unclear. CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the appointment, that he is expected to primarily work on the Israel-Palestinian peace process as well as on trade negotiations and the American relationship with Cuba.

The Trump transition team did not respond to a request to clarify what Greenblatt’s position will entail.

“My philosophy, in both business and in life, is that bringing people together and working to unite, rather than to divide, is the strongest path to success,” Greenblatt said in a statement. “I truly believe that this approach is one that can yield results for the United States in maters all over the world. I look forward to serving on President-elect Trump’s team and helping to achieve great outcomes for our country”