Nightly Brief

Top CNS stories for today including a federal judge tossing a Wisconsin law that allows workers to back out of unions; an “Ant-like” bee species is found in the Desert Southwest; the election is long over, but the D.C. revives a conservative quest to get to the bottom of Hillary Clinton’s emails; the South Carolina church gunman says he won’t present a defense that might spare his life, and more.

An attorney for Aaron Hernandez, the former football star serving life in prison for murder, fought Tuesday to keep tattoos and text messages from implicating his client in yet more killings.

The portion of the state’s right-to-work law that gives Wisconsin workers carte blanche to back out of unions is unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Ruling against a photographer who impersonated a first responder at a New Hampshire crime scene, the First Circuit said that the state trooper has immunity for seizing the man’s camera.

The males of two newly identified species of bees closely resemble ants, and the researchers that discovered them aren’t sure why.

The D.C. Circuit revived efforts by conservative groups to force intervention by the U.S. attorney general in the effort to recover emails sent by Hillary Clinton on personal accounts while serving as secretary of state.

The nation’s largest privately owned coal company has asked a federal judge to block regulations that it says, if enforced, could irreparably devastate the coal industry, trigger a wave of job losses and hurt the budgets of several states.

The families of two victims who died in a massive fire at a warehouse in Oakland earlier this month have sued a slew of individuals, including the building’s owner and its master tenants, in the first lawsuits filed over the fire that killed 36 people attending an electronic music show.

The man convicted of murdering nine black parishioners at a historic Charleston church told a federal judge on Wednesday that he won’t call witnesses or present any evidence to convince a jury not to sentence him to die.