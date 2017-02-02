

Share this post

Top CNS stories for today including the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voting to gut the Obama administration’s protections for streams from coal mining operations; a Utah congressman proposing to sell 3.3 million acres of public land; a federal judge rejecting a Sony Playstation 3 settlement, finding it requires consumers to jump through too many hoops to get their money, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

A Newsweek reporter has brought a federal complaint to access records on President Donald Trump’s classified briefings, as well as details on how the government investigated the likes of Stephen Bannon for a security clearance.

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to gut a Barack Obama administration regulation on coal mining that requires companies to test the quality of water that their operations could impact and to restore streams that are damaged.

A Republican congressman from Utah has introduced a bill that would sell 3.3 million acres of what it calls excess federal lands in 10 Western states, an area the size of Connecticut. Environmentalists have slammed the proposal as an egregious assault on the public to benefit the oil and gas industry.

Congress votes Friday on a joint resolution that conservationists say will usher in the repeal of drilling rules in national parks, causing pollution of pristine natural resources.

A federal judge has refused to grant final approval to a Sony PlayStation 3 settlement, finding PS3 buyers had to jump through too many hoops to recover their money.

An attorney representing over 200 people fleeing war-torn Yemen says despite a federal judge’s order Tuesday lifting part of President Donald Trump’s executive order barring entry into the United States by travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations, Homeland Security agents refuse to let her clients board U.S.-bound planes.

The CIA need not release records an attorney believes will shed light on the assassinations of John F. and Robert Kennedy, the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday.

A Florida golf course owned by President Donald Trump must repay $5.7 million to 65 former members denied membership refunds after he bought the South Florida club in 2012, a federal judge ruled.