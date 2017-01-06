Nightly Brief



Top CNS stories for today including a declassified report says Russian President Vladimir Putin “ordered” an influence campaign aimed at the U.S. presidential election to undermine public faith in the democratic process and denigrate Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton; researchers discover the gestation period of non-avian dinosaurs is much longer than previously expected; a California lawmaker introduces a bill that would increase penalties for driverless cars on public roads without a permit, and more.

A new declassified report says Russian President Vladimir Putin “ordered” an influence campaign aimed at the U.S. presidential election to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton and harm her electability and potential presidency.

At least five people were killed and another 8 wounded in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in South Florida Friday afternoon. A police spokeswoman said a suspect is in custody.

The New York Times has asked a federal judge to force production of an order by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that requires Yahoo to bulk-scan emails for U.S. intelligence agencies.

The teeth of fossilized dinosaur embryos helped a team of researchers to discover the gestation period of non-avian dinosaurs is much longer than previously expected – a fact that may have played a direct role in their ultimate extinction.

A Texas state senator Thursday filed a bill that would ban counties, cities and public schools from letting transgender people use bathrooms of their choice, despite warnings from the Texas Association of Business that it could cost the state billions of dollars in tourist and convention revenue.

California opened another front in its battle with Uber on Thursday, with a lawmaker’s introduction of a bill that would increase penalties for putting driverless cars on public roads without a permit.

Former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine will pay $5 million for his role in the spectacular financial collapse of MF Global, a derivatives broker he led before its 2011 bankruptcy.

8.) Vermont Supreme Court Rebuffs Gov. on His Last Day

On his last day in office Thursday, Gov. Peter Shumlin learned that the Vermont Supreme Court will not let him appoint a justice to fill a state supreme court seat that will not become vacant until April 1.