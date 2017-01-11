

Share this post

Top CNS stories for today including Donald Trump denying allegations that Russian operatives have compromising personal and financial information on him New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker breaks precedent to testify against sessions; a near-extinct bumblebee wins federal protection, ‘Rainpocalypse’ wreaks havoc in Northern California, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

Opening his first news conference in six months, President-elect Donald Trump denied allegations that Russian operatives have compromising personal and financial information about him, condemning the publication of such claims as “outrageous and irresponsible.”

Three prominent black lawmakers gave impassioned pleas Wednesday for the Senate Judiciary Committee to reject the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions as next U.S. attorney general.

The next transportation secretary faces the daunting task of heading up revitalization efforts in nearly every state in the country. A Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday was short on details of how President-elect Donald Trump’s pick Elaine Chao plans to attack the nation’s aging infrastructure.

After New Jersey prosecutors fought Wednesday against a bid to bring criminal charges against Gov. Chris Christie, an activist behind the case bemoaned the process outside the courthouse Wednesday.

Once common, the nearly extinct rusty patched bumblebee is the first bumblebee in the United States to be federally protected.

Silicon Valley on Tuesday laid out its resistance to any attempts by the incoming Trump administration to apprehend and forcibly remove undocumented immigrants in its jurisdiction.

Storms packing gale-force winds and record-breaking rainfall tore through drought-riddled California again Tuesday, toppling majestic trees, closing major freeways and spiking rivers to heights unseen for a decade.

Despite their assertion of immunity, a federal judge ruled Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and a sheriff’s major are still on the hook in the three malicious-prosecution lawsuits brought by officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray.