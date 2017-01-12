Nightly Brief



Top CNS stories for today including Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, Gen. James Mattis, telling a Senate hearing that Russia is still a threat; the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act gets underway in the Senate; California Gov. Jerry Brown’s spending proposal includes a modest raise for state courts, and more.

Facing mild questions at a Senate hearing to confirm his nomination as defense secretary, Gen. James Mattis worked Thursday to assuage NATO allies worried about Moscow’s threat to break the post-World War II North Atlantic alliance.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will advise President-elect Donald Trump on cybersecurity developments, Trump’s transition team announced Thursday.

Early Thursday morning Senate Republicans took the first step toward their eight-year dream of rolling back the federal health care law, approving a budget resolution instructing committees to start crafting a repeal bill by the end of the month.

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday unveiled a cautious spending proposal that would add $35.4 million in new funding to support California’s trial courts.

Shaking up the fight to get New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie indicted over a traffic jam created in his name, a judge called Thursday for a new municipal court hearing.

Union Pacific Railroad says local land rules don’t apply to its expansion project in the Columbia River Gorge, the site of a fiery train derailment last year, and sued commissioners who are trying to block it.

The U.S. Justice Department has intervened in a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Corrections over alleged systematic violations of disabled prisoners’ rights.

Days before President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman introduced new legislation to protect New Yorkers’ access to free contraception if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.