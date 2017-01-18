

Share this post

Top CNS stories for today including Senate Democrats blasting education secretary nominee Betsy Devos on her inexperience; Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt concedes climate change is real, but stands by his criticism of the Environmental Protection Agency, which he will likely soon lead; the Supreme Court hears arguments on behalf of Muslim men rounded up after 9/11 who said their detention was the result of an unconstitutional national-security policy, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

During a grueling confirmation hearing that crept into the night Tuesday, Senate Democrats did everything in their power to flunk the charter school supporter nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for education secretary.

Senate Democrats subjected Donald Trump’s choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency to withering questioning on Wednesday as Republicans sought to make the most of what little record he has of trying to protect the environment.

In the last day of U.S. Supreme Court arguments under the Obama administration, Muslim, South Asian and Arab men rounded up in New York after 9/11 asserted Wednesday that unconstitutional national-security policy is a matter for judicial oversight.

The U.S. Supreme Court struggled Wednesday to balance the rights of free speech with a federal law that prevents companies from receiving trademarks on potentially offensive terms.

The threats posed by “nightmare bacteria” may be more severe and immediate than previously realized, as an increasing number are developing antibiotic-resistance genes while spreading asymptomatically in health care facilities.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday testified in a courtroom for the first time ever, defending his company’s virtual reality subsidiary Oculus VR against claims its headset technology was stolen from a Dallas-area software developer.

The National Marine Fisheries Service is again considering a whale protection zone for endangered orcas in Puget Sound because boat noise is causing them to starve.

The widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub this past June pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges that she helped her husband carry out the attack and hampered the criminal investigation that followed.