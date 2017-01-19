Nightly Brief



Top CNS stories for today including 13 coal states suing the federal government to block enforcement of a clean water rule applied to streams; Donald Trump completes his cabinet with the selection of former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary; Paul McCartney sues Sony Music in a bid to regain his rights to the Beatles’ catalog, and more.

Ohio and a dozen other coal-mining states have brought a federal complaint against the United States, challenging a Stream Protection Rule they call a “one-size-fits-all rule” that will hurt the coal business and violate states’ rights.

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump announced he’s asked former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to lead the Department of Agriculture; meanwhile, Woody Johnson, the billionaire owner of the New York Jets, is slated to become the next ambassador to Britain.

Paul McCartney, long frustrated by the fact he doesn’t own the rights to most of his best-known songs, sued Sony/ATV Music Publishing on Wednesday in a bid to regain the rights to Beatles’ hits classics he wrote himself or co-wrote with John Lennon.

Rick Perry, the former governor of Texas, came before the Senate on Thursday to be confirmed as secretary for a department he once forgot existed.

Texas officials told a federal judge Wednesday they should be allowed to eliminate $4 million in Planned Parenthood’s annual Medicaid funding, though they acknowledged they have no evidence that its doctors have altered an abortion procedure to procure fetal tissue for research.

The former general counsel for a life sciences company who claims he was unfairly fired testified Wednesday over company objections that whatever he needed to say to prove his case would violate attorney-client privilege.

Costco Wholesale has agreed to pay $11.75 million to settle federal claims that it improperly filled prescriptions for controlled substances that likely allowed some prescription drugs to enter the black market.

An EPA rule allowing government agencies to transfer water between different bodies of water without pollution safeguards does not violate the Clean Water Act, the Second Circuit determined Wednesday.