Nightly Brief
Top CNS stories for today including Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States; inauguration rioters set large blaze in Washington; Western Union forfeits $586 million to victims of massive fraud scheme, the Ninth Circuit says secret video wasn’t protected, and more.
Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.
1.) Donald Trump Sworn In as 45th U.S. President
President Donald Trump delivered a populist and fiercely anti-Washington inaugural speech on Friday, promising to deliver the people a voice he said their government had taken from them.
2.) Inauguration Snapshot: Trump Voters at the Hill
Braving a cold drizzle before sunrise, hundreds have gathered Friday in the shadow of the Capitol to get a glimpse of history for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
3.) Inauguration Rioters Set Blaze in Washington
Emergency crews put out a giant fire at 12thand K streets on Friday, hours after the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump as riots grip the city.
4.) Inauguration Who’s Who, and Who’s Not
Dotting a sea of Make America Great Again hats, a handful of celebrities and dignitaries made a splash at the presidential inauguration Friday of Donald Trump.
5.) U.S. Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Plavix Suits
The U.S. Supreme Court took up a case Thursday that will determine where Bristol-Myers Squibb must battle with plaintiffs who say the blood thinner Plavix caused bleeding or a stroke.
6.) Ninth Circuit Says Secret Video Wasn’t Protected
The Ninth Circuit ruled that a former Safari Club International board member cannot use First Amendment protections to defeat claims that his YouTube video of another hunting club member violated her privacy.
7.) Western Union Forfeits $586M to Victims of Massive Fraud Scheme
Financial services giant Western Union has agreed to pay $586 million for allowing its agents to process hundreds of thousands of fraudulent transactions as part of a consumer fraud scheme that funneled money between the United States and China.
8.) Engineered Flies Upend Classic Adaptation Theory
Scientists have disproved a classic, commonly accepted theory within evolutionary biology after creating the first animals genetically modified with reconstructed genes from millions of years ago.