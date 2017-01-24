Nightly Brief



Top CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump signing executive orders to revive the Keystone and Dakota Access pipeline projects; the Second Circuit refuses to rehear a request from federal prosecutors to access Microsoft servers in Dublin, Ireland; Texas court clerks are at odds with the state over plan for online access to court records; New York City agrees to pay $75 million to black residents who received bogus police summonses, and more.

President Donald Trump signed executive orders advancing construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines Tuesday, infuriating opponents of the projects and inspiring at least one, the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, to announce it plans to challenge the orders in court.

President Donald Trump has asked James Comey to stay on as the director of the FBI, against the backdrop of an ongoing inquiry by the Justice Department’s inspector general into his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Federal prosecutors barred from seizing emails stored in Microsoft’s servers in Dublin, Ireland, failed Tuesday to secure en banc rehearing at the Second Circuit.

Texas clerks of court are at odds with the state over its plan to implement a statewide online access system for court records, to be run by a third-party software vendor.

Kansas Congressman Mike Pompeo was confirmed as CIA director Monday by 66-32 vote in the Senate, with only one Republican voting against him.

Civil rights lawyers celebrated Monday what they call a “landmark” $75 million settlement for roughly 850,000 black New Yorkers who received phony police summonses.

The Third Circuit revived a federal class action by customers of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield whose personal information was compromised from the theft of two laptops from the insurer’s New Jersey offices.

The accused drug kingpin said to be fictionalized in “Orange Is the New Black” cannot sue the U.S. government for having agents present during an unsuccessful attempt to arrest and extradite him from Nigeria, the Seventh Circuit ruled Monday.