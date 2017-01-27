Nightly Brief



Top CNS stories for today including Los Angeles preparing “for the Worst” after President Donald Trump’s immigration order; a federal judge rules Israel is immune from a lawsuit filed by humanitarian workers and others brutalized by Israeli soldiers; Sacramento police officers cleared in shooting of homeless man; Maryland’s desegregation plan comes under fire at trial, and more.

At the inaugural meeting of Los Angeles City Council’s Immigrant Affairs Committee, city leaders responded forcefully to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, indicating the city will introduce a series of measures to resist efforts to deport undocumented immigrants.

Demonstrators poured into the streets outside a downtown hotel Thursday just yards away from the podium where President Donald Trump made his first appearance outside the White House since his inauguration.

A group of medics, reporters and humanitarian workers who claim they were brutalized by Israeli soldiers while on a goodwill mission to the Gaza Strip cannot bring legal claims against the foreign state, a federal judge ruled.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on Friday found the 2016 killing of a homeless black man by police was justified, and that two officers lawfully shot 18 times at the man after he wielded a knife and ignored their commands.

With the extent of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election still a mystery, a nonpartisan public-interest group brought a federal complaint to uncover the full intelligence report.

Eleven days into a trial on stamping out segregation in Maryland’s public colleges, a federal judge has heard from nine witnesses regarding a proposal expected to cost more than $1 billion.

Humankind is 30 seconds closer to midnight – doomsday – than a year ago and the closest we’ve been to the end of days since 1953, and Doomsday Clock scientists say President Donald Trump bears most of the blame.

8.) Arkansas Governor Tightens Abortion Restrictions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a new law Thursday barring a commonly used abortion method, while pro-abortion rights advocates argue it is an unconstitutional ban on a safe method of ending a pregnancy in the second trimester.