

Share this post

Top CNS stories for today including legal immigrants suing Wells Fargo Bank for refusing them student loans; court challenges to President Donald Trump’s clean power plan bombard the Environmental Protection Agency; the Seventh Circuit strikes down Indiana’s law regulating e-cigarettes on constitutional grounds; Major League Baseball orders the St. Louis Cardinals to pay the Houston Astros $2 million to resolve last year’s hacking scandal, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

With U.S. discrimination against immigrants making world news Monday, noncitizen college students filed a federal class action against Wells Fargo bank, accusing it of refusing them student loans though they are legally in the United States.

Already brewing for a head-to-head with the new administration on climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency was bombarded with court challenges this month to its initiatives for clean power and air.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee employed a little-used delay tactic Tuesday to push back a vote on Sen. Jeff Sessions, the nominee for attorney general. Earlier, the planned boycott stalled votes on men nominated to lead the Treasury and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Party lines cleared the way Tuesday for the full Senate to vote on Betsy DeVos, the secretary of education nominee whose long history of GOP campaign donations far outstrip her experience in schools.

Though failed sterilizations are exempt from a Maine law that bars lawsuits over the birth of health babies, the state’s highest court tossed out a single mother’s wrongful-birth suit against the maker of her birth control.

A police body cam video does not show whether officers digitally penetrated a suspect’s buttocks, so a trial must do so, a California appeals court ruled.

Indiana’s law regulating the production of “vape” liquids for e-cigarettes imposes broad requirements on out-of-state manufacturers that are unprecedented and unconstitutional, the Seventh Circuit ruled.

Major League Baseball ordered the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday to pay the Houston Astros $2 million and give the Astros two future draft picks, as punishment for a hacking scandal that sent a former Cardinals executive to federal prison.