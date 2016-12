Share this post

MINNEAPOLIS – A class of retirement plan participants and beneficiaries claims in a federal lawsuit that Essentia Health did not monitor and control the plan’s escalating costs, causing it to lose millions of dollars.

The lead plaintiff is Mark Morin. The defendants are Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Duluth Clinic Health System, the Essentia Health Investment Committee, Diane T. Davidso, and John Does 1-30.