Police Seeking Woman Who Posted Courthouse Sex Video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CN) – A Florida woman who filmed herself last week performing a sex act in the Duval County Courthouse and then posted the video on social media, is now being pursued on charges of performing an unnatural and lascivious act.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday warrants have been issued for the woman Brittney Lachell Jones, 26, and Jeremiah Isiah Robinson, 35, who is allegedly the other person shown in the video.

The sheriff’s office said both suspects are aware they are wanted and are not cooperating with police.

The video was recorded Tuesday morning outside of courtroom 401, and was posted a short time later, first on Jones’s Twitter account, and later, on her Facebook page.

The video has since been deleted from both.

Court officials said they were unaware of what had happened until they were contacted by someone who told them about the video.

Last week, Jones appeared to bask in her new-found notoriety.

In a Facebook post last Wednesday, she tells her followers “the news people finally left from in from of my house. This … is cray cray. All I did was bust me a … and get … ”

On Thursday afternoon she added “To all the news channels following me on Facebook. I know for a fact you’re reading this, so I will let all of you know: I will only do an interview with the highest bidder. Shoot me a price.”

Under Florida law, committing an unnatural and lascivious act with another person is a second-degree misdemeanor

If convicted, Jones and Robinson each face up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.