Prosecution Rests in Death Penalty Phase of Dylann Roof Trial



Share this post

(CN) – Prosecutors rested their death penalty case against Charleston church gunman Dylann Roof Monday after four days of testimony.

The government’s final witnesses were three relatives of Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim of the June 2015 shootings at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Felicia Sanders, who survived the attack during a Bible study session, said her son was a creative young man who was dedicated to Emanuel. Sanders had previously testified that as the massacre was occurring her wounded son raised himself up from the floor and asked Roof “Why are you doing this?”

Roof then shot Tywanza Sanders dead.

The young man’s father, Tyrone Sanders, spoke movingly of his close bond with his son, and said he missed the fishing trips they took together.

Roof is representing himself and did not cross-examine any witnesses.

He has also said he won’t call any witnesses on his behalf, but his request for a recess caused a stir in the courtroom and among the reporters covering the trial from a nearby media room.

When the trial resumed, Roof made a motion about aggravating factors in the case, but U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel denied them motion.

The judge did, however, advise Roof that he has a right to testify on his own behalf.

“I do not wish to testify,” Roof said.

Instead, he asked that his standby counsel be able to argue for him in court during the charge conference. That conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Monday.