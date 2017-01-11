Rex Tillerson Squares Off With Senate on Nomination



WASHINGTON (CN) – Rex Tillerson faced mild questioning at the Senate Wednesday morning on President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of the former Exxon Mobil CEO to serve as U.S. secretary of state.

Touting his background as an engineer, Tillerson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he follows facts and applies logic in all of his pursuits.

But some senators wanted to know how he will divest himself and pivot from serving his former business interests to serving the American people.

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., noted that an Exxon Mobil deal with the Kurdish regional government Tillerson oversaw in Iraq went against the wishes of the Obama administration, which thought the deal would help undermine efforts to keep Iraq unified.

Tillerson assured Menendez that his pivot now, if he is confirmed as secretary of state, will focus on serving and representing the interests of the American people.

But given his ties to the Russian government, including his 2013 Order of Friendship award from Russia for his deals with Russian oil company Rosneft, several senators probed him about his views on the Kremlin.

Tillerson described Russian President Vladimir Putin as an adversary at times, but suggested that Russia needs to be a U.S. partner at other times. When Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., asked if he would consider Putin a war criminal, Tillerson demurred.

“I would not use that term,” Tillerson responded, adding that it’s a serious charge that would require him to review more information before making such a determination.

Tillerson added that he has insufficient information to agree with Rubio’s assertion that Putin has targeted Russian journalists, dissidents and political opponents.

“People who speak out are often a threat,” he said. “These things happen to them,” Tillerson continued, adding that he would want to deal with facts and sufficient information when advising the president-elect on such matters.

Tillerson said he has not received his security clearance yet and so has not had a classified briefing on the Jan. 6 intelligence community report outlining Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

He did, however, review the unclassified summary of the report that concluded Putin ordered an influence campaign intended to hurt Hillary Clinton and help Trump.

“That report is clearly troubling,” Tillerson said.

But later, under questioning from Sen. Menendez, Tillerson said he has not talked with the president-elect yet about his worldview on Russia to decide if he can execute foreign policy on that basis.

“That has not occurred yet, sir,” Tillerson said.

“Pretty amazing,” Menendez responded.

