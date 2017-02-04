Seattle Judge Lays Down Nationwide Block of Trump Travel Ban



SEATTLE (CN) – A federal judge in Washington state dealt another blow to the Trump administration’s ban on entry into the United States from seven Muslim-majority nations, striking down enforcement of the ban in all 50 states.

Earlier Friday, a federal judge in Massachusetts had refused to extend a temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump’s executive order, which applies to anyone entering the United States from one of the seven nations – regardless of their citizenship, immigration status and whether they have a valid U.S. visa.

This is a developing story.