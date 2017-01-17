Seattle Surveillance

Dakota Access Lied to Them, Irate Landowners Say A dozen families claim in court that Dakota Access lied to them about how much money they could get for easements for its now infamous pipeline, and threatened that they would get nothing if they did not sign up fast.

Moby Dick’s Restaurant Barred as an Offensive Name A business in Vancouver, B.C., has sued its building council for blocking the lease of its restaurant property to “Moby Dick’s” fish-and-chips franchise, because the council says the word “Dick” is offensive.

No Right to Child Porn — None, Appeals Court Says A California law requiring psychotherapists to report patients who look at child pornography on the internet does not violate patients’ privacy — even if the patients are teenagers sexting nude selfies to each other, an appellate court ruled Monday.

Reporter Rails Against CIA’s Oblique Position on Assassinations Noting that there are a lot of things the CIA still does, even though those things break the law, a freelance reporter has gone to court for a look at government records showing how the agency uses poison in assassinations.