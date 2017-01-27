‘Shrimp Boy’ Chow Associate Charged With Murder



Share this post

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – A Las Vegas man has been charged in the murder of prominent Chinatown businessman Allen Leung, who was shot to death by masked gunmen in his import-export shop in 2006.

Leung was 56, and at the time headed the Chinese fraternal organization Ghee Kung Tong. Raymond “Shimp Boy” took over the position shortly after the funeral.

In January 2016, a jury convicted Chow of ordering the fatal shooting and running the tong like a criminal enterprise, along with 159 counts of money laundering and conspiracy to buy and sell stolen goods. Chow was also convicted of conspiring to kill a rival named Jim Tat Kong, who was found shot to death in his car in 2013.

Chow is currently serving life in prison.

I’ll not apologize to the victims,” Chow said at his sentencing in August. “I feel sorry for them because they did not get the right guy.”

On Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted 50-year-old Wen Bing Lei, often referred to during Chow’s trial as “Skinny Raymond,” with one count of committing murder in aid of racketeering. If convicted, Lei faces life in prison.

While Chow was on trial, Lei had been sitting in federal custody in Las Vegas on other charges.

His next court appearance is set for Jan. 31 before U.S. District Judge Sallie Kim.