Chaos Seen in California Coastal Commission Books

SAN DIEGO (CN) — The California Coastal Commission still has no centralized billing and collections system, despite being asked to create one, the state Department of Finance said in an audit report.

The Department of Finance requested an audit report in June last year, after the Coastal Commission requested and received a $1.5 million loan from the General Fund. The Coastal Commission needed the money to make its June payroll and pay rent and other expenses before the new fiscal year kicked in.

Because the Department of Finance had “difficulties” in collecting on the loan, and getting information on expenditures, it requested the audit, which was released on Dec. 30.

It was the second such loan in two years, and was repaid before the October deadline.

The 2015-2016 budget for the Coastal Commission was $22.8 million. The Department of Finance’s “non-audit review” evaluated the Coastal Commission’s fiscal management from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016.

The 31-page report suggests lack of communication between departments has a significant effect on money management.

For example, Coastal Commission staff learned of a potential cash flow shortage in February 2016, but did not notify the Department of Finance until May 2016, according to the audit report. And several Coastal Commissioners said they were unaware of any budget shortfalls until the loan was approved in June.

Many of the commission’s money woes hinge on its billing and collection practices, as reimbursements account for $2.7 million – 12 percent – of the commission’s annual budget. There were significant delays in collecting reimbursements, which come from grant payments and work done for other governmental agencies. Invoices were sent infrequently, by multiple staff members, using different billing and collections methods, according to the audit.

“No unit is fully accountable for coordinating and ensuring timely billing and collections,” the report states.

There is no formal invoicing schedule or follow-up policies to ensure invoices are paid, so about half of the commission’s invoices of $1.1 million remained open for more than 121 days, according to the report.

Some payments were not received directly by the commission’s accounting staff, so large reimbursement deposits were delayed. One payment for nearly $80,000 did not reach accounting staff until four months after it was received.

The report recommended centralizing billing and collections, developing a written procedure and schedule for invoicing and being more aggressive in following up on collections.

In response, the commission staff agreed with most of the 11 recommendations from the Department of Finance. But the commission blamed some of its problems on an “exceptionally tumultuous and challenging year.”

The firing of Executive Director Charles Lester provoked public controversy and protests, and several staff members retired.

“Staffing constraints slowed down reimbursement contract completion and billing and exacerbated cash flow issues at the end of the year resulting in the need for a cash flow loan,” the Coastal Commission said in its response.

Four full-time and two part-time accounting employees work for the commission, which says it needs more staffing and funding for it to implement the Department of Finance’s recommendations.

“Due to the commission’s heavy dependence on reimbursement contracts and grants, it is very likely that some cash flow problems will continue to be an issue every June,” the commission said, recommending a continuing year-end loan.

The commission’s plans for implementing the audit recommendations must be made public.

The Coastal Commission is responsible for enforcing California’s Coastal Act. It has a powerful role in overseeing coastal development.