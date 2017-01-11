San Bernardino Shooter’s Brother Pleads Guilty



RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CN) — The brother of the man who killed 14 people in San Bernardino pleaded guilty to immigration fraud Tuesday, in a case unrelated to but that originated in the investigation of his brother’s shooting spree.

Syed Raheel Farook, the brother of Syed Rizwan Farook, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit immigration fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Farook, 31, of Corona, faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 at his Nov. 13 sentencing.

Farook and his wife, Tatiana Farook, and his sister-in-law, Mariyah Chernykh, were federally charged in April last year. The grand jury indictment says they conspired with Enrique Marquez Jr. to get immigration benefits for Chernykh, a Russian citizen, through a fraudulent with Marquez, a U.S. citizen.

Tatiana Farook and Chernykh are scheduled for a March 28 trial on the immigration conspiracy charges and making false statements to federal agents.

Marquez was charged separately in late 2015 with the marriage fraud scheme and with supplying Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife with two guns they used when they killed 14 people and wounded 22 in the Dec. 2, 2015 attack in San Bernardino. The couple were killed later that day in a shootout with police.

Marquez is to go to trial on Sept. 26.