Judge Strikes Part of Wisconsin Labor Law The portion of the state’s right-to-work law that gives Wisconsin workers carte blanche to back out of unions is unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Family Sues Apple Over Wreck Caused by FaceTime A family grieving the death of their young daughter wants Apple held accountable for encouraging distracted driving with its FaceTime app, in a lawsuit filed Friday in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Mother Sues Football Program Over Son’s Death A Georgia mother claims in court that coaches employed by a youth football program caused her son's death in July by ignoring the risk of holding a prolonged practice in extreme heat.

Milwaukee Jailers Blamed for Newborn’s Death The family of a baby who spent all of her brief life in a maximum security cell at the Milwaukee County jail filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit against the county and conservative Sheriff David Clarke Jr.