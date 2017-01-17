Texas School Feud Takes Some Nasty Turns



Share this post

McALLEN, Texas (CN) — A former Texas high school teacher claims in court that his career was ruined by school board members who had him arrested on false charges that he had sex with an 18-year-old student in his classroom’s closet.

Donna Independent School District’s police chief arrested Carlo Cordova, then 26, in January 2015.

He was charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, after the teen told police she had sex with him multiple times during her senior year at Donna High School, the McAllen Monitor reported at the time.

Donna, pop. 16,270, is between McAllen and Harlingen, near the Mexican border.

Cordova sued the school district, four former school board members and the school district’s police chief on Friday in Federal Court.

Cordova says that while he was a criminal justice teacher at Donna High School, board member David De Los Rios approached Cordova’s father, who runs a bail bond business in Donna, and asked if he could borrow its billboard. De Los Rios wanted to advertise a friend’s candidacy for the school board, according to the lawsuit.

“Mr. Cordova’s father told him no because another candidate was already using it. Mr. De Los Rios told him in Spanish, ‘You already started out wrong, you made a big mistake, you’re going to see,’” according to the complaint.

Shortly after the November 2014, “De Los Rios started telling Mr. Cordova’s father that his son was going to be arrested and that there was going to be an allegation against his son. Mr. De Los Rios said that even though there’s really not any evidence, it’s still going to smear his name and ruin his reputation,” Cordova says in the lawsuit.

The newly elected school board quickly reinstated defendant Roy Padilla as the district’s police chief. Cordova’s father-in-law, then-Donna ISD Superintendent Jesus Rene Reyna, had fired Padilla weeks earlier.

Padilla and De Los Rios are defendants in Cordova’s lawsuit. Reyna is not a party to it.

Padilla said in a lawsuit of his own that Reyna fired him because he reported to a federal agency that Reyna had awarded a school remodeling contract to a company that overcharged the district, according to the McAllen Monitor.

Cordova claims he became a victim of the bad blood between Reyna and Padilla, a feud that boiled over with a teenager and her grandmother’s complaints to the police that Cordova had sex with her on campus, at a hotel and at his family’s business, according to Cordova’s lawsuit and the Monitor.

Cordova says in the lawsuit there was “no credible evidence” to back the girl’s claims, but to “extract revenge” against Reyna for firing him, Padilla arrested Cordova in January 2015.

“The grand jury later no-billed Mr. Cordova, clearing him of the false charges, but the damage had already been done. Mr. Cordova’s name was splashed all over the news as someone who allegedly had sex with an 18-year-old student while he was a teacher,” the complaint states.

Cordova says the allegations, which led to his firing, were obviously false because the teen’s grandma said the sex happened in a closet in his classroom.

“There wasn’t even a closet in his classroom. Also, his wife worked at the same school so it is highly unlikely that he would be having sex in a closet in between classes,” Cordova’s attorney Vickers Cunningham told the Monitor in September 2015, after the grand jury declined to charge Cordova.

Also, Cordova says in the lawsuit: “The student later admitted to a friend that she never had sex with Mr. Cordova and that the allegation was made up. This was recorded on audiotape.”

To cap it off, his student-accuser is related to another school board member, who “encouraged the student to make the false allegation,” according to the complaint.

“As a result of all of this Mr. Cordova cannot get another job as a teacher and has had his reputation ruined,” the lawsuit states.

Cunningham told the Monitor in September 2015 that Cordova loved his teaching job, and planned to enter law school to help others facing corruption.

Cordova seeks compensatory and punitive damages for constitutional violations, false arrest, defamation and official oppression.

He is represented by John Melton in Austin.

Two other Donna ISD employees were arrested the same month as Cordova and also charged with having sex with students.

Guillermo Arriaga pleaded guilty in January 2016 to having intercourse with a 17-year-old student while employed as a Donna High School coach.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office told local media it offered Arriaga a lenient plea deal because the woman was of age when their relationship began, she was not Arriaga’s student and they didn’t have sex on school grounds.

The third man, former Donna ISD truancy officer Arturo Castillo Jr., was arrested on charges he had sex with a 16-year-old student and tampered with her attendance records, according to the Monitor. His charges are pending.