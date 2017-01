Dakota Access Lied to Them, Irate Landowners Say A dozen families claim in court that Dakota Access lied to them about how much money they could get for easements for its now infamous pipeline, and threatened that they would get nothing if they did not sign up fast.

Workers on Porn Detail Sue Microsoft for Injuries Two Microsoft employees who had to watch “horrific images” of murder, child pornography and bestiality as part of their “online safety” job have sued the company after developing post-traumatic stress disorder.

Arkansas City Accused of Targeting Poor An Arkansas couple says they are being ordered to leave their community because their $1,500 trailer is too cheap to comply with a new city ordinance that criminalizes struggling residents “simply because they are poor.”

‘Sheriff of Wall Street,’ a Gun in Trump’s Holster A former federal judge and a leader of the defense bar are two of the voices in the legal community expressing surprise, and not a little concern, at news that the Manhattan U.S. attorney will remain at the Department of Justice under President-elect Donald Trump.