Trump Nominates Shulkin for Veterans Affairs Secretary

(CN) – President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated David Shulkin, the current undersecretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs, to be his Veterans Affairs secretary.

As the current undersecretary for health at the department, Shulkin, a board-certified internist, leads the nation’s largest integrated healthcare system, currently serving 8.76 million veterans annually at more than 1,700 locations.

“I have no doubt Dr. Shulkin will be able to lead the turnaround our Department of Veterans Affairs needs,” Trump said in a statement. “His sole mandate will be to serve our veterans and restore the level of care we owe to our brave men and women in the military.”

“Sadly our great veterans have not gotten the level of care they deserve, but Dr. Shulkin has the experience and the vision to ensure we will meet the healthcare needs of every veteran. Dr. Shulkin is an incredibly gifted doctor who is using his elite talents for medicine to care for our heroes, and Americans can have faith he will get the job done right,” Trump said.

Before serving as under secretary, Shulkin served as president at Morristown Medical Center, Goryeb Children’s Hospital, and Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute, and the Atlantic Health System Accountable Care Organization.

He is also a former president and CEO of Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City.

Shulkin has also held academic positions including the chairman of medicine and vice dean at Drexel University School of Medicine, and as an entrepreneur founded DoctorQuality, a provider of a suite of software products that help healthcare organizations track care quality and safety information.