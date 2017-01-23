Business Government Politics 

Trump Wants Manufacturing Plan in 30 Days

AP , , ,
(AP) – President Donald Trump on Monday tasked a group of top business leaders to come up with a series of actions to help stimulate the American manufacturing sector.

Andrew Liveris, the CEO of Dow Chemical, says Trump has given them 30 days to come up a plan.

Trump met Monday morning with a group of top manufacturing leaders, including Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX, and the executives from Dell, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, among others.

Mark Fields of the Ford Motor Company says he left the meeting confident Trump will work to create jobs.

