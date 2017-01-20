Trump’s Inauguration Day Arrives



(CN) – Donald J. Trump awoke in Blair House Friday morning and a short time later headed to church. He will take the oath of office outside the Capitol at about noon today, becoming the 45th president of the United States.

Already Friday morning, sporadic protests against Trump’s ascendancy to the White House have broken out around the National Mall, while thousands stream toward the Capitol to see history in the making.

Schedule of Friday’s Events:

Swearing-In Ceremony

Chief Justice John Roberts will swear Trump in as president on the West Front of the Capitol at about noon. Justice Clarence Thomas will do the honors for Vice president-elect Mike Pence.

Parade

Following the swearing in of the new president, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will lead the inaugural parade from the Capitol down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Inaugural Balls

Beginning at various locations around Washington at 7 p.m. and expected to stretch well into Saturday morning.

There will be two official inaugural balls on separate floors of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, while the Armed Services Ball will be at the National Building Museum.

President Trump is expected to make remarks at all three before taking a spin on the dance floor with first lady Melania Trump.

National Prayer Service

Held 10 a.m. Saturday at the National Cathedral, the service marks the end of the official inaugural schedule.

Women’s March on Washington

After a rally scheduled to begin Saturday at 10 a.m, the march is supposed to step off at 1:15 p.m. Its route has yet to be announced.