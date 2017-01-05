Government International Politics 

UK Brexit Backer to Attend Trump Inauguration

AP
LONDON (AP) — British anti-European Union politician Nigel Farage says he will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president.

Farage, one of Trump’s strongest U.K. supporters, told Sky News that he had been invited by Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant. He called the Jan. 20 ceremony in Washington “a great, historic event” and Trump’s election “a political revolution.”

Farage led the anti-EU U.K. Independence Party until November, and was a key player in Britain’s vote to leave the bloc. He sees Trump as an anti-establishment ally, and visited the president-elect soon after the Nov. 8 U.S. vote.

Despite his animosity to the EU, Farage has been a member of the European Parliament since 1999. Starting next week he will also host a daily radio phone-in show on London’s LBC, the station announced Thursday.
