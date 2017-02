Share this post

AKRON, Ohio – An Ohio nonprofit sued to stop Cleveland from cutting off its water and sewer service, claiming the city mistakenly billed it for more than 900,000 gallons of water over a 35-day period.

The plaintiff is Northfield Lodge No. 2156 Loyal Order Moose Inc., and the defendants are the city of Cleveland, Cleveland Water, and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.