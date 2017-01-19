Atlanta Rapper Accused of Concert No-Show



(CN) – An Atlanta-based rapper was a no-show for a summer concert last year despite being paid $55,000 in advance to perform, the event organizer claims in court.

Nicholas Fitts filed a lawsuit against rapper Young Thug and his record label, YSL Enterprises in Cobb County Superior Court on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, agreed to perform at the “Roc Summer Explosion” at Sahlens Stadium in Rochester, New York on Aug. 13, 2016, for $55,000.

Fitts says the contract also required him to provide the rapper with transportation, security, equipment, lodging and food.

But when the day of the concert arrived, Young Thug was a no-show, Fitts says, forcing him to cancel the event.

“Although plaintiff reached out to defendants and their representatives on numerous occasions, defendants have not agreed to reschedule the performance,” the lawsuit claims. “Instead, defendant Williams performed at an event unaffiliated with plaintiff at another venue in Rochester on Dec. 17, 2016, such that the damages to plaintiff cannot now be mitigated.”

Fitts also claims that Young Thug and YSL have failed to return the payment for the concert the rapper never performed.

“Defendant Williams did not have a valid legal reason for his failure to perform, and his failure to perform does not fall under any of the exceptions to cancel a performance that are listed in the agreement,” the complaint says.

Fitts claims more than $300,000 in damages and is represented by Alan Clarke of Atlanta.

Representatives for Young Thug and YSL were not immediately available for comment.