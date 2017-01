Maryland Challenges Desegregation Plan at Trial Eleven days into a trial on stamping out segregation in Maryland’s public colleges, a federal judge has heard from nine witnesses regarding a proposal expected to cost more than $1 billion.

Police Chief Sued Over Ignored Sexual Assault A police detective says the Imperial Police Department and its police chief failed to file her sexual assault case against a Border Patrol agent, and harassed her because she is a lesbian.

Overseas Banking Taxes Debated in Sixth Circuit The Treasury Department defended its taxes on foreign bank accounts held by U.S. citizens in the Sixth Circuit on Tuesday, while an attorney for citizens living abroad argued they have standing to challenge the taxation.

Courthouse News Files First Amendment Case Against Orange County Clerk Courthouse News filed a First Amendment action late Tuesday against Orange County’s court clerk over his policy of withholding newly filed cases until they are processed, in violation of a series of federal rulings.