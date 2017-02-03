Government International Politics 

Britain’s High Court Blocks New Brexit Challenge

AP , ,
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court has blocked a new legal challenge to Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

The decision comes days after the House of Commons decisively backed a bill to authorize divorce proceedings from the 28-nation bloc, sending a measure on for committee scrutiny. That result was a victory for Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, which had sought to avert the vote.

Campaigners in favor of keeping Britain in the single market sought to have a separate vote in Parliament to seek permission to pull out of the European Economic Area, which unites the EU member states and three other countries in an internal market governed by similar rules.

The judges said Friday “the current claims are premature.”

U.K. Independence Party ex-leader Nigel Farage quickly tweeted, “Good news.”
