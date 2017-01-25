Courthouse News Top Download



Share this post

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Citing the resignation this week of Banc of California CEO Steven Sugarman, in the face of a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, shareholder Fernando Garcia slapped the bank and three officers with a federal class action.

Sugarman’s exit and the SEC investigation are allegedly tied to a report by the investment blog SeekingAlpha.com that senior officers and board members at the bank had ties to convicted fraudster Jason Galanis.

USDC Central District of California